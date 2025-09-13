Ex-PM Deve Gowda announces compensation of Rs 1 lakh to kin of accident victims

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (PTI) JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs one lakh to the families of those killed in a road accident at a village in Hassan district.

Nine people were killed and many others injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli village on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters here, Gowda said his party would provide Rs 1 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the mishap, in which a truck ran over and killed nine people.

Calling the incident "saddening", the former PM prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength to their families to bear the loss.

Deve Gowda further announced that Rs 25,000 would be given as compensation to those who were seriously injured and Rs 20,000 to those with minor injuries.

He urged the state government to enhance the compensation to Rs 10 lakh to next to the kin of the deceased.

The former PM said he would write to the Chief Minister in this regard. PTI GMS ROH