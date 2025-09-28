Ex-PM Deve Gowda condoles TN stampede deaths

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday mourned the deaths of 39 people during a political rally organised by actor-turned-politician Vijay's in Karur in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the JD(S) supremo said in a post on 'X'.

Vijay, heading the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, had organised the rally that turned fatal. Among the dead, 16 were women. PTI GMS ROH