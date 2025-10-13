Ex-PM Deve Gowda 'medically stable', discharged from hospital

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was hospitalised here last week, is "medically stable" and was discharged on Monday, the hospital treating him said.

The 92-year-old JD(S) patriarch was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on October 6 for evaluation of fever and urinary tract infection.

"Our Hon. Former PM HD Deve Gowda is medically stable and getting discharged now," Manipal Hospital officials said.

Gowda received care from a team of specialists during his stay at the hospital.

After initially being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he was under observation in a regular ward.

