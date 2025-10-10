Ex-PM Deve Gowda stable and in good spirits, says hospital

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) The health condition of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was hospitalised with fever and a urinary tract infection, has improved and he is currently "stable and cheerful", the hospital treating him said on Friday.

The 92-year-old JD(S) patriarch is currently being monitored in a regular ward, it said.

"Our honourable former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was admitted to the Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, on 6th October 2025 for evaluation of fever and urinary tract infection. He was managed by a team of specialists and his medical condition has improved and is currently stable and cheerful, and is being observed in a regular ward," a medical bulletin by Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal said.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math on Friday visited Gowda at the hospital.

Gowda has been politically active and had even addressed a press conference at the party office here on October 3. PTI KSU ROH