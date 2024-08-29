Ex-PM Deve Gowda visits Uri hydro-electric project in Kashmir

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday became nostalgic as he visited the Uri Hydro-electric Project in Kashmir, which he had dedicated to the nation when he was the prime minister in 1997.

The 91-year-old leader travelled in the train from Srinagar to Baramulla this morning.

"Today was very special. I visited the Uri hydroelectric project in Kashmir after 27 years. I had revived what was abandoned in 1996 and had dedicated it to the nation in 1997 as PM. Today, it is a profit-making enterprise and feeds power to neighbouring states as well," Gowda recalled as he shared the photograph and video of his trip to Kashmir.

The JD(S) too shared the photograph and video of the party supremo.

In a statement, it said that 28 years after he became the prime minister, Gowda visited Kashmir and personally witnessed the Uri hydropower plant.

Stating that Gowda travelled by train, the JD(S) said as prime minister he had sanctioned this railway line. PTI GMS GMS KH