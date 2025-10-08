Ex-PM Gowda shifted to ward, progress being monitored by team of medical experts

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who is hospitalised with an infection, has been shifted to the ward, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old JD(S) patriarch is currently managed medically, and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts, it said.

"Honourable former PM H D Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road with an infection yesterday . He is currently managed medically and is shifted to the ward. His progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts," the hospital said in a statement.

He was earlier being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Though the hospital has not specified the exact nature of the infection, according to sources, he had developed urinary tract infection.

Gowda has been active politically and had even addressed a press conference at the party office here on October 3. PTI KSU SA