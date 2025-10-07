Ex-PM H D Deve Gowda hospitalised following infection

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was on Tuesday hospitalised following infection.

In a bulletin, the Manipal Hospital said, “Honourable Former PM Mr H D Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road with an infection. He is currently undergoing medical management for the same and his progress is being monitored by a team of medical experts." According to family sources, the 92-year-old JD(S) supremo was running fever following which he was admitted to the hospital. PTI GMS GMS ROH