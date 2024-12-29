Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's ashes immersed in Yamuna river

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The ashes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals.

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by Singh's family members and later taken to the 'Asht Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- along with other relatives were present at the immersion site.

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an 'Akhand Path' at its official residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Marg on January 1.

A 'bhog' ceremony, 'Antim Ardas' and 'kirtan' would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament complex.

Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on December 26 due to of age-related medical complications. He was 92.

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying last respects to the former prime minister.

"We all will always remember Manmohan Singh Ji's service to the nation, his dedication and his simplicity," the Congress said on its official X handle while sharing pictures of the immersion.

However, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lamented that there was no one from the Gandhi family when the ashes of the former prime minister were immersed.

"It's a sad moment for all of us. However, it's true that no one was there from the Gandhi family today (during the immersion of Singh's ashes)... Today, when there was no camera, there was no one from Congress. This is a sad thing. Manmohan Singh is highly respected," Sirsa said. PTI SKC ARI