Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's funeral at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday: MHA

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be conducted at 11:45 am Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium here with State honours, the Union Home Ministry said.

Singh died Thursday night at the AIIMS here at the age of 92.

"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a communication on Friday.

It said the Ministry of Defence has been requested to make arrangements for according Singh State funeral with full military honours. PTI ACB TIR TIR