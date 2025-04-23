Ex-Pondy Lt Guv Kiran Bedi calls J&K tourist attack 'beastly' in strong condemnation

Puducherry: Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir as "beastly." In a WhatsApp message on Wednesday, the IPS officer said, "The massacre is beastly.

The need of the hour is to unite and close ranks to strategise ahead." Bedi also stated, "Kashmir at peace will never be tolerated by our enemies—the beasts." At least 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, in one of the worst civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent years.