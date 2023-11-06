Ex-Pondy Speaker P Kannan dies at 74

Puducherry Nov 6 (PTI) Former Speaker of Puducherry Assembly P Kannan passed away at a private hospital here after prolonged illness.

He was 74 and is survived by wife, a son and daughter, family sources said.

In a release, the hospital where he was treated said, Kannan was suffering from viral pneumonia. It was also stated that he was suffering from chronic lung disease for more than half a decade.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy condoled the death of Kannan and said he had contributed a lot for the welfare of the people and also to relieve the youth of menace of unemployment when he was a Minister in Puducherry.

He termed the death of Kannan as an "irreparable loss." The CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Kannan had served in different capacities either as a Minister, Speaker, and Member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry.

After breaking away from the Congress in 1990s, he joined the Tamil Maanila Congress floated by late leader G K Moopanar. Subsequently, he floated a state level political party called Puducherry Makkal Congress here.

He rejoined the Congress in 2009 and became Rajya Sabha MP. After quitting the Congress he joined the AIADMK in 2021. He joined the BJP and left the party a few months ago.

Speaker of Puducherry R Selvam, Home Minister of UnionTerritory A Namassivayam and other Ministers, legislators and delegates of different political parties and various organisations were among those who paid their respect to the departed leader.

Official sources told PTI that the mortal remains of Kannan would be consigned to flames with state honours in the crematorium in neighbouring Karuvadikuppam in the afternoon. PTI COR ROH