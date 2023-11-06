Ex-Pondy Speaker P Kannan dies at 74, govt declares 3-day state mourning

Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Monday declared a 3-day state mourning to pay respect to former Assembly Speaker P Kannan, who died at a private hospital here this morning after prolonged illness.

Advertisment

The state mourning would be observed from November 6 to 8 when the national flag would fly half-mast atop government buildings.

According to a release from CM's office, the mortal remains of Kannan would be cremated with full state honours today.

All government functions would stand cancelled during the period of mourning.

Advertisment

Kannan was 74 and is survived by wife, a son and daughter, family sources said.

The veteran leader was suffering from viral pneumonia. He was also suffering from chronic lung disease for more than half a decade, the hospital where he was treated said.

Leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of Kannan.

Advertisment

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her message said, "The passing away of Kannan has created a void in Puducherry politics." Kannan had distinguished himself in public life. He had contributed a lot for the welfare of the people, she added.

CM Rangasamy expressed grief over the death of Kannan and said he had contributed a lot for the welfare of the people and also to relieve the youth of menace of unemployment when he was a Minister in Puducherry.

Terming the death of Kannan as an "irreparable loss," the CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Advertisment

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and PMK founder Ramadoss also condoled the death of the senior politician.

Kannan had served in different capacities during his political career, either as a Minister, Speaker, and Member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry.

After breaking away from the Congress in 1990s, he joined the Tamil Maanila Congress floated by late leader G K Moopanar. Subsequently, he floated a state level political party called Puducherry Makkal Congress here.

He rejoined the Congress in 2009 and became Rajya Sabha MP. After quitting the Congress he joined the AIADMK in 2021. He joined the BJP and left the party a few months ago.

Speaker of Puducherry R Selvam, Home Minister of UnionTerritory A Namassivayam and other Ministers, legislators and delegates of different political parties and various organisations were among those who paid their respect to the departed leader.