Ex-Prasar Bharati officer Sunil elected IETE President

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Former Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been elected as the president of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE).

Founded in 1953, the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) is India's leading professional society devoted to the advancement of electronics, telecommunication and information technology.

Sunil has over 35 years of experience in the broadcasting sector during which he held key posts such as head of Technology, Global Outreach, Marketing, Distribution, Central Archives, and External Services Division of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

He is credited with the planning and implementation of India’s first Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform and the integration of private broadcasters through auctions, achieving a record reach of 40 million homes with DD Free Dish signals.

The IETE is governed by its elected governing council, led by the president, and managed through various committees and boards focused on specific areas of knowledge and research.

The IETE operates 63 centers throughout India, with additional centers in Nepal's Kathmandu and Perth, Australia.