Ex-president Kovind to flag off Buddha Circuit bike expedition in February

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind will flag off the Tri-Service Tri-Nation Lord Buddha Circuit Bike Expedition in February, the organisers announced here on Saturday.

Twenty-one riders from the three armed forces of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka will set off on the expedition from Lumbini -- the birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal -- traverse seven Indian states and conclude their journey in Colombo.

Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake will be present at the concluding ceremony in Colombo.

"This extraordinary event is a landmark initiative aimed at fostering unity, peace and collaboration among India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha," said Rahul Patil, convenor of the Tri-Service Tri-Nation Lord Buddha Circuit Bike Expedition.

He said the expedition represented a collective journey of the armed forces of the three nations, visiting key Buddhist heritage sites and promoting spiritual tourism across the region.

The expedition is expected to highlight and promote the Buddhist Circuit as a premier spiritual and heritage tourism destination and encourage inter-regional travel, showcasing the shared cultural history of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the organisers said.

In India, the expedition will pass through Kushinagar, Sarnath, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.