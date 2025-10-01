Ex-president Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Nagpur for RSS’ Vijayadashmi event

Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Vijayadashmi event, reached Nagpur on Wednesday.

After he arrived in the city, Kovind proceeded to Deekshabhoomi, where social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956, and offered his prayers.

Kovind is scheduled to attend the Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS on Thursday as the chief guest. The occasion will also mark the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh.

The RSS, founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashmi in 1925, has planned a series of programmes, including more than one lakh ‘Hindu Sammelans’, across the country to mark its centenary year. It will start with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashmi address at the organisation’s headquarters here on October 2. PTI PS NR