Indore, Apr 20 (PTI) Former PTI journalist Parimal K Pandya passed away here on Saturday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 70.

Pandya is survived by his two sons. His wife passed away in 2007, they said.

He joined PTI in 1979 in Mumbai and later served in the premier news agency's offices at Surat, Nagpur, and Indore till 2001-02, they said.

His last rites were performed in Indore on Sunday.