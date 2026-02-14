Ex Punjab CM discharged after knee replacement surgery

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Amarinder Singh, who underwent a knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mohali, has been discharged.

Mohali Fortis Hospital, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Singh underwent a successful Knee Replacement surgery on February 10.

A team of doctors led by Orthopaedics Director Dr Harsimran Singh conducted the procedure, it said.

Giving details, Dr Harsimran Singh said, "Capt Amarinder Singh had an uneventful intra-op course and a successful post-op recovery. His walk post-procedure was pain-free, and he was discharged from Fortis Hospital Mohali in satisfactory condition." PTI CHS SHS SHS