New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Former Punjab Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Jassi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying India has progressed and its prestige has risen globally.

Chandrasekhar welcomed him into the party and said the three-term former MLA has joined the BJP as he was impressed with the government's welfare and development policies. PTI KR MNK MNK