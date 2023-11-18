Ex-PWP MLC among five detained for obstructing demolition drive in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) Former MLC Balaram Patil and four workers of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) were detained on Saturday for allegedly obstructing the demolition drive launched by Cidco in Kalamboli and Panvel areas in Navi Mumbai, police said.

According to police, Patil and others tried to stop the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) squad from razing unauthorised constructions, following which they were detained.

PWP workers gathered outside Kalamboli police station and raised slogans. PTI COR NSK