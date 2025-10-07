Ex-Rajasthan CM lashes out at BJP govt over recent tragedies in state

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 7 (PTI) Following a series of tragic incidents in Rajasthan in the past few weeks, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led state government, saying tragedies and corruption are taking place everywhere, and the ruling dispensation has no control over the menace.

"Nothing but tragedies are taking place every day in this government," Gehlot said while speaking to reporters during a brief halt at Bundi. He was on his way to Kota to attend Bharat Singh's funeral at his native place in Kundanpur in the Sangod area of the district.

Gehlot's remarks come in the wake of reports claiming that at least three children have allegedly died after consuming cough syrup in different districts of the state. These reports were followed by a massive fire at a trauma centre in SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, killing six of the 11 patients on critical care support.

When asked about the absence of demand for resignation of ministers concerned, Gehlot avoided giving a direct response and said, "Where should one go with grievances? There is no place in the system to file a complaint." Corruption has cropped up everywhere, and the government has no control over this menace, he further said.

"All our welfare and health schemes (initiated by the previous Congress government) have been stopped or weakened; pensioners are not getting pensions in time; MNREGA workers are not getting wages for months. There is a lot of publicity...(but) no work on the ground level," Gehlot said.

