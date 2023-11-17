Ex-Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje offers prayers at Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje offered prayers at the famous Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Friday.

Temple priest Nikunj Mohan Pandya made her perform worship in front of the idol of goddess Tripura Sundari in the sanctum sanctorum. The former chief minister stayed at the temple for around 20 minutes.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) district president Labhchand Patel and other leaders, including Hakru Maida, Balveer Rawat, Rajesh Katara, Narendra Vaishnav, Mukesh Sharma and Deep Singh, accompanied Raje to the temple located at a distance of around 14 km from Banswara city. PTI SDA RC