Ex-Rajasthan minister questions ACB raids, Congress alleges vendetta for possible return to party

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya questioned the purpose of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids conducted at his residence and business premises, claiming that no incriminating material was recovered during the searches.

Malviya said ACB teams carried out searches at three locations, including his house and a petrol pump.

"When my petrol pump was searched, what was found? They did not even prepare a challan," the BJP leader told reporters in Banswara, alleging procedural lapses during the operation.

The raids were carried out by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau less than two days after Malviya, a former cabinet minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot government, hinted at a possible return to the Congress.

Malviya claimed that employees present at the premises were made to sign documents despite the absence of any recovery. "If nothing was found, why were these raids conducted at all?" he asked.

Seeking clarity from the government and the investigating agency, he said, "Why were these teams sent to my house? Was it to arrest me or to defame me and my party?" Asserting that he had maintained a clean public life, Malviya said, "In over forty years of political life, I have never taken even a single rupee as a bribe." Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra described the action as "a disgrace to democracy" and alleged that agencies were being misused for political vendetta. "This is an attempt to intimidate leaders who do not toe the government's line," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Malviya, a former MP from the tribal-dominated Banswara seat and a cabinet minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, had earlier cited his inability to function under the BJP government as the reason for his proposed switch to the Congress.

He had left Congress and joined the BJP about two years ago and has now signalled the intention to join the Congress again.

Malviya had alleged that welfare schemes such as MGNREGA were suffering delays and that farmers were facing fertiliser shortages, despite repeated representations to the government.