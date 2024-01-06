Ex-SAIL GM duped of Rs 20 lakh in real estate fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) A former general manager of Steel Authority of India Limited was allegedly duped of more than Rs 20 lakh in a real estate fraud in Bhondsi area, police said on Saturday.

According to Meena Ahuja, a retired SAIL official, she had purchased a 139 yard plot in Ryan Enclave, Bhondsi, from one Baldev Raj in 2014 for Rs 20.85 lakh.

Baldev Raj died of an illness in 2019. After his death, Ahuja went to the plot only to find that it had been sold to someone else, police said.

When Ahuja talked to Baldev Raj's wife, she told her to either take her money back or take a plot of equal size in Alipur, they said.

"It was in 2020. I took the 150 yard plot from that woman, but again in April 2023, Baldev's wife told me to take another plot in Rithoj village. The reason behind this was that Baldev's wife had sold this land also to a builder," they said, quoting from Ahuja's complaint.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the wife of Baldev Raj and others under relevant sections of the IPC at Bhondsi Police Station on Saturday, said police.

A police officer said that they are verifying the allegations and action will be taken as per the law. PTI COR VN VN