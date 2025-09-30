Ex-SAIL official loses Rs 21 lakh in 'digital arrest' fraud

Nagpur, Sept 30 (PTI) A retired superintendent of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has become the latest victim of "digital arrest" fraud, losing his bank savings of Rs 21 lakh to cyber criminals who posed as officers of Mumbai Police and ED, an official said on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old complainant, a resident of Nagpur, received a video call from an unknown number on August 9. The caller, identifying himself as Sandeep Roy from Colaba police station, accused the complainant of being involved in terror funding through his bank account.

When the former SAIL official denied any such involvement, the fraudster demanded his Aadhaar card and property documents for 'verification'.

Shortly after, the victim received a WhatsApp message with a list of alleged "terror funding names and documents bearing the logos of Mumbai Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA)", Nagpur Police said.

Later, the victim's wife received a call on her mobile phone from a man who claimed to be an officer with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He told her that a case had been registered against her husband under the UAPA and Money Laundering Act. The fraudster even assured to arrange a meeting with a senior IPS officer.

Frightened, the retired SAIL superintendent followed all instructions given by the cyber criminals, and shared his debit card details and information about his assets, police said.

The fraudsters forced him to keep the video call on. They forced him to transfer Rs 21 lakh into accounts provided by them, promising that the Reserve Bank of India would return the money after an "inspection" within a month.

After ten days of "digital arrest", the ex-SAIL officer realised he had been conned and approached the cyber police station. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. PTI COR NSK