Ex-SCBA prez writes to CJI, objects to SC’s decision to convert judges’ library into museum

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Former SCBA president and senior lawyer Vikas Singh has written a letter to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud raising strong objections to the Supreme Court’s decision to convert the old judges' library into a public museum.

The CJI on Thursday morning inaugurated the national judicial museum and archive inside the apex court premises which has been made by converting the old judges library. The function was attended by SC judges and many lawyers.

The former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in his letter written on Wednesday, expressed “deep pain and anguish” over infrastructure decisions that, according to him, have overlooked the pressing needs of the legal fraternity.

“Recently, the Hon'ble Supreme Court decided to convert the Judges Library into a museum, despite the fact that the Judges' Library is located in a high-security zone, which makes it unsuitable for public access. This decision fails to consider the needs of the Bar, which has grown significantly in numbers over the years,” he said.

Singh pointed out that the SCBA has been growing in membership and urgently requires essential facilities to support its work.

“In these circumstances, converting the Judges' Library into a museum denies the members their rightful facilities. It must be emphasised that the Bar is as much a stakeholder in this institution, which serves as a pillar of democracy for the nation and is sustained with public funds, making it the responsibility of the esteemed institution to cater to the needs of all its stakeholders,” the letter said.

He said the Bar needed a dedicated cafeteria, workstations, restrooms, and a well-equipped library, all within close proximity to the courtrooms. Currently, available facilities for advocates are either too distant or insufficiently equipped, causing daily inconvenience for legal professionals waiting to argue cases, he said.

He calls on the CJI to reconsider its infrastructure decisions in light of the advocate community's needs, which he describes as both reasonable and essential for the Bar to fulfil its role in the judicial process.