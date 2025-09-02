Ex-SDM, tehsildar among 17 named in FIR over alleged forged will to grab land

Etah (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) An FIR has been registered following a nine-year-long legal battle against 17 people, including a former sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a tehsildar and revenue officials, for allegedly usurping a woman's ancestral property in Etah district through a forged will.

According to police, the case was lodged at Avagarh police station on Monday at the direction of the chief judicial magistrate.

The complainant, Kanthshri of Khatota village, alleged in court that her father, Banarasi Lal, had bequeathed agricultural land and a house to her through a valid will.

However, the accused, in alleged collusion with revenue officers, prepared a forged will and transferred the property in their names.

The 17 accused in the case included the then SDM Mahipal Singh, tehsildar B K Chatrapati, a lekhpal, a revenue inspector, Shivraj, Satyabhan Singh, Premvati, Pradeep Yadav and others.

"On the court's order, a case has been registered. Legal action will follow after investigation," said Avagarh Station House Officer Akhilesh Dixit.

The complainant claimed that influential individuals, with the connivance of revenue officials, attempted to grab her ancestral land.