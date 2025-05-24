Ex-Sena (UBT), BJP corporators ask BMC to scrap contract for beach rescue machines from Turkiye

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) In light of recent hostilities with Pakistan, former corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP on Saturday demanded that the civic body in Mumbai scrap the contract for Turkiye-made robotic rescue machines for the city's beaches.

Former Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padval questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the contract to procure the Turkish machines.

"Since Turkiye supported Pakistan during the stand-off after Operation Sindoor, there was a spontaneous boycott of products from that country," Padval said, adding that the BMC should scrap the contract to purchase the Turkish machines.

Former BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat has also made a similar demand. PTI MR ARU