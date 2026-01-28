Ex-Sena (UBT) MLA Dinkar Mane joins BJP

Latur, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Dinkar Mane and some Congress functionaries from Maharashtra's Latur district have joined the BJP.

They were inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday.

Mane served as an MLA from Ausa in Latur for two terms, in 1999 and 2004, when he was with the then-undivided Shiv Sena. In the 2024 assembly elections, he unsuccessfully contested from Ausa on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket against BJP's Abhimanyu Pawar. PTI COR GK