Ex-serviceman among 3 held for selling marijuana in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi police has arrested three people, including an ex-serviceman and a minor for allegedly selling marijuana here, officials said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sujit Kumar Shah, Kamlesh Kumar and a minor, police said. Kamlesh is an ex-serviceman and was working as a guest faculty in various colleges in Uttar Pradesh after completing his PhD, police said. "Information was received regarding a gang involved in the illegal trafficking of marijuana in the Delhi and NCR area. It was revealed that a huge quantity of marijuana was transported in an auto from New Delhi Railway Station to Jahangirpuri. Following this, a trap was laid and they were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said. Sujit, an auto-driver told the police that he had gone to collect the consignment from the Railway station with his brother-in-law Virendra, the DCP said. "Virender gave Rs 50,000 to Kamlesh, to collect the consignment and left the place after directing them to come to Jahangirpuri. A trap was laid near Mukundpur on Friday night and Sujit along with Kamlesh and a juvenile were arrested," DCP said. Kamlesh, the kingpin of the illegal trade would carry the consignment from Odisha via train and deliver it to a man in Mukherjee Nagar and Maurice Nagar in Delhi, he said. Police team have recovered 50 kilograms of marijuana and an auto rickshaw used for transportation, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are being made to arrest other associates as well, he added. PTI BM HIG HIG