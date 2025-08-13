Ex-serviceman arrested for molesting daughter-in-law in Kota

Kota, Aug 13 (PTI) A 55-year-old retired army man was arrested here in Ramganjmandi town for allegedly trying to rape his daughter-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

Om Prakash Meghwal is a BJP worker and the husband of the pradhan of the Khairabad Panchyat Samiti, they said.

The victim is a 22-year-old woman whose husband is preparing for competitive exams in Jaipur.

The woman in her complaint alleged that her father-in-law often spied on her while she bathed, and one night, he tried to rape her, Circle Inspector Manoj Singh Sikarwal said. He backed off only when she raised an alarm.

Based on her complaint on August 2, the police filed a case in the matter.

The woman, who returned to her parents' home after the incident, also alleged that her family submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate last week, demanding the arrest of her father-in-law, but no action was taken.

On Tuesday, she and her family staged a dharna outside the SDM office. PTI COR VN VN