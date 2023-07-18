Ex-serviceman detained under PSA for cheating job seekers in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) An ex-serviceman was detained here under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for duping over a dozen unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging jobs for them, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

Saroop Lal (60), who was presently living in Bari Brahmana area on the outskirts of Jammu, was detained under PSA after the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch, Jammu recommended his detention, the spokesperson said. He said the Jammu district magistrate issued a detention order against the conman who was named in nine FIRs and two preliminary verifications in the crime branch here. The first FIR against Lal was lodged in the crime branch Jammu in 2006 for fabricating fake and forged appointment orders and targeting the unemployed youth. According to the complaints and FIRs, he has cheated 19 such youths and swindled lakhs of rupees from them, the spokesperson said.

He said a few of his associates have been booked while some are under the scanner of investigation.

Crime branch headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir has asked its various wings to initiate similar action against repeat and habitual offenders and also investigate their cases speedily to bring them to justice at the earliest, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB