Ex-serviceman held for cheating job aspirants of Rs 34.6 lakh

Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) The Nagpur police have arrested an ex-serviceman for allegedly cheating job aspirants of about Rs 34.6 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Purushottam Gyandev Bilewar, 42, allegedly duped students through his YouTube channel by falsely promising them jobs in the Indian Railways, defence forces, police and other departments along with medical clearances, he said.

A resident of Shegaon in Buldhana district, Bilewar used his defence background to win the trust of job aspirants, said sub-inspector Swapnil Gopale from Kuhi police station.

Bilewar’s arrest came on the complaint of a student from here, who alleged that the accused had cheated him and his friends of Rs 14.6 lakh. During the probe, police discovered that he had defrauded 11 students of Rs 34.6 lakh, the official said.

Police said the accused retired from one of the engineering divisions of the Army in 2019. A court has remanded him in police custody till October 14. PTI COR NR