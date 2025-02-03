Ex-serviceman killed, wife and cousin injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) In the first non-combatant killing of the year, terrorists shot dead an ex-serviceman and injured two women, including his wife and cousin, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin outside his house in the Behibagh area of the district, they said.

All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched investigation into the attack. This was the first attack on a civilian this year as Wagay had retired from army service in 2021.

Wagay's family members said he was into rearing livestock after his retirement from the army.

Meanwhile, Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari has condemned the killing.

"Deeply saddened to hear that terrorists have attacked and killed an ex-Army man and injured his wife and daughter in the Behi Bagh area of Kulgam. The assailants fired on them at point-blank range," Bukhari said.

"This cowardly attack is highly condemnable, and I strongly denounce this heinous act. I have full confidence that our security agencies will swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," he added.