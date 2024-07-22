Ex-serviceman kills 6 family members in Ambala over land dispute, arrested

Ambala, Jul 22 (PTI) An ex-serviceman allegedly hacked to death six members of his family, including his mother, a nephew and two nieces while they were asleep in Naraingarh here over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

Bhushan Kumar also allegedly tried to burn the bodies in his house after committing the crime, they said, adding the retired soldier has been arrested.

The incident took place in Rator village of Naraingarh on Sunday night.

A niece, who was seriously injured in the attack, succumbed to injuries at PGIMER Chandigarh, Naraingarh police station SHO Rampal said.

Six people have died in the incident, he said.

The accused also injured his father with an axe, police said, adding he had fled the spot after allegedly committing the murder.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Kumar's mother Saroopi Devi (65), brother Harish Kumar (35), sister-in-law Sonia (32), and their three children -- Pari (7), Yashika (5) and Mayank (6 months).

Preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute between the two brothers led to the incident, police said.

"We had formed multiple teams to nab the accused. He has been arrested and is being questioned," Ambala Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said.

Bhoria also said some more people are being questioned in connection with the gruesome killings.

A Special Investigation Team has also been formed to conduct further investigation into the case.

The father of the accused, Om Prakash, tried to stop Kumar from killing his family members but was seriously injured. However, he managed to alert the neighbours, police said.

Prakash, who was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Naraingarh, has been referred to a hospital in Chandigarh, police said.

Resident Medical Officer of Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital, Dr Mukesh Kumar, said that on Monday around 7 in the morning, police had brought five bodies that were partially burnt. He said they also found wound injuries on their bodies.

The postmortem of the five bodies was being conducted at Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital. PTI COR SUN KVK KVK