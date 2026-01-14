Ex-serviceman, kin duped of Rs 17.7 lakh by travel agent in Thane

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a travel agent in Thane for allegedly cheating an 84-year-old retired Navy personnel and his family of Rs 17.77 lakh under the pretext of arranging a tour to Japan, officials said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Arun Raghunath Chitre, stated that his son-in-law met the accused at a family function in July 2024. The accused, who operates a travel agency, claimed to organise domestic and international tours.

Chitre and several of his family members collectively paid Rs 17,77,170 to the accused between December 20, 2024, and January 10, 2026. However, the promised tour did not materialise, and the money was not returned, an official from Wagle Estate police station said.

Based on the complaint and subsequent inquiry, an FIR was registered against the accused on January 10 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

A probe was underway into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK