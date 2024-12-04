Ex-serviceman, suspended teacher among three arrested for fraud in J-K

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Three people, including an ex-serviceman and a suspended government school teacher, were arrested for their alleged involvement in several cases of cheating in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official of the Crime Branch said.

Advertisment

Ex-serviceman Saroop Lal of Bari Brahmana and suspended teacher Jameel Anjum of Jammu were habitual offenders, named in 10 and nine FIRs related to various frauds like duping youths on the pretext of providing government jobs, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch said.

He said the third accused, Arvinder Singh of Jammu, was wanted in a case related to preparing false permanent resident certificates and procuring land by fraudulent means.

The spokesperson said Anjum was arrested for duping one Karan Singh of Rani Park Jammu of Rs 28.20 lakhs on the pretext of providing a government job, Lal was held for duping one Ram Paul of Kathua of Rs 5 lakhs on the pretext of providing a government job.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch (Jammu) Benam Tosh said the chargesheet against all three accused was filed in local courts in Jammu and Kathua following their arrest. PTI TAS RHL