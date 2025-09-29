Ex-servicemen are a national asset: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday described ex-servicemen as a "national asset", saying they bring decades of experience, leadership, discipline, and strategic thinking to society.

He was speaking at a two-day national conclave on ‘Viksit Bharat and Ex-Servicemen Welfare’ organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) under the Ministry of Defence at Manekshaw Centre here.

Singh said veterans play a pivotal role in fostering trust, unity, and collaboration within societies, thereby "reinforcing societal resilience and stability".

"Ex-servicemen are a national asset, bringing decades of experience, leadership, discipline and strategic thinking to society. Their continued engagement in social and economic initiatives strengthens communities and the nation as a whole,” the minister said.

Singh emphasised that the achievements of ex-servicemen inspire not only fellow veterans but also the youth to serve the nation with dedication and integrity.

He highlighted the critical role of veterans in guiding youth, preventing social disintegration, and addressing challenges such as drug abuse.

Veterans’ experience, discipline, and leadership equip them to influence communities positively, and their engagement helps ensure that young people are steered toward productive and responsible paths, the minister said.

The conclave brings together representatives from District and State Sainik Boards, the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and various central government departments to deliberate on policies, initiatives, and schemes aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families, the ministry said.

The event reflects the principles of the "whole of government approach" and cooperative federalism, emphasising the importance of collaboration between central and state governments to achieve holistic development and welfare outcomes for ex-servicemen, it said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, several veterans and senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion. PTI KND RHL