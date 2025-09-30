Ex-servicemen can play vital role in building a strong, secure India: Army Veterans

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Army veterans can make invaluable contributions by fostering civil-military coordination, imparting training to paramilitary forces and extending expertise in post-disaster operations, an official statement said.

The veterans gathered at a seminar on the theme 'Contribution of Veterans in Nation Building' at Jaipur Military Station remarked that there is a need for utilising the diverse professional skills and experience of retired personnel to accelerate national development initiatives, the statement read.

They also stressed the importance of government measures and collaborative efforts in this regard, it added.

The event, conducted by the South Western Command, featured addresses by veteran speakers Major General Alok Raj Goel, Brigadier K. Birendra Singh and Brigadier Karan Singh Rathore.

They highlighted the significant role of ex-servicemen in building a strong and secure India, it said.

According to PRO Defence Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan, in the valedictory session, Army Commander of the South Western Command, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, laid emphasis on the organised reskilling of veterans, enabling them to play more effective roles during national calamities, fire hazards and emergencies.

He also urged all personnel to remain steadfast in their duty, uphold the proud traditions of the Indian Armed Forces and continue serving the nation with commitment.

The Army Commander further said that the Command and Corps Headquarters could lead such initiatives to ensure that the vast experience and expertise of veterans are harnessed for the welfare of society.