Ex-servicemen interact with officers at Army veterans connect programme

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Ex-servicemen interacted with serving leadership and shared their experiences and concerns during a programme organised in Mumbai.

More than 200 Army veterans and their families from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region attended the Army Veterans Connect Programme on December 20.

The event provided the ex-servicemen a platform to interact with serving leadership and share their experiences, concerns, and suggestions in an open and respectful environment, a statement said.

Lt Gen DS Kushwah, General-Officer-Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, presided over the programme, reaffirming the Army's commitment to the welfare, dignity, and well-being of its veteran fraternity.

"The presence of senior veterans, war widows, and families reinforced the spirit of camaraderie, pride, and mutual respect," according to the statement.

In his address and subsequent interaction, the Area Commander expressed deep gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifices made by veterans and their families in safeguarding the nation. He reiterated that veterans remain an integral part of the Army family and outlined several initiatives undertaken by Area Headquarters to strengthen veteran outreach and welfare.

These initiatives include the deployment of MILAP teams, which physically interact with veterans at the grassroots level to address issues, resolve grievances, and disseminate information on various welfare and outreach programmes.

He also drew attention to the joint reviews of Canteen Stores Department and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) facilities conducted by Sub Areas, aimed at improving service delivery and infrastructure.

The Area Commander further stated that during the interaction session, veterans raised issues directly with senior officers and representatives of welfare agencies.

He informed the gathering that discussions with state government representatives focused on the shortfall of Zila Sainik Welfare Officers (ZSWOs), enhancing employment opportunities for ex-servicemen in the Maharashtra Police through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO), improving reservation provisions and recruitment of Ex-Servicemen in State Government jobs, and strengthening district-level veteran support mechanisms.

Officials from veteran-centric organisations briefed the gathering on initiatives such as SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha), ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme), and the efforts of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) and the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) to ensure seamless pension services and quality healthcare, according to the release.

The establishment of Sainik Sankul Complexes across Maharashtra was also discussed. These integrated welfare hubs are envisaged to include Boys' and Girls' Hostels, Multipurpose Halls, CSD outlets, ECHS Polyclinics, and Veterans' Welfare Offices at Amravati, Beed, Chiplun, Mahad (Raigad), Dharashiv, Pandharpur, and Dhule. PTI PR NSK