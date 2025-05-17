Ex-servicemen to protect vital infrastructure across J-K

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a proposal for deploying former military personnel to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory, an official said on Saturday.

Terming it a unique collaboration between veterans and civil authorities, the official said 4,000 ex-servicemen volunteers have been identified for the initiative, and their role is "non-combatant", focusing on static guard duties, presence-based deterrence, and local coordination.

"In a major step towards strengthening community-based security and harnessing the capabilities of former military personnel, the Sainik Welfare Board of Jammu and Kashmir had moved a proposal for mobilising Ex-Servicemen (ESM) to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory.

"This proposal has now been formally approved by the Jammu and Kashmir government, setting the stage for a unique collaboration between veterans and civil authorities," officials said here.

According to the approved plan, 4,000 ex-servicemen have been identified, and among them, 435 possess licensed personal weapons, significantly enhancing the capacity to respond effectively to localised security situations, the official said.

"The ex-servicemen will be employed for the protection of critical infrastructure in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including power stations, bridges, government installations, and other vulnerable points," he said.

The initiative builds upon the previous success during the Covid pandemic, where 2,500 ex-Servicemen volunteered to support the administration. The increase to 4,000 reflects both the growing spirit of service among veterans and the trust reposed in them by the government and local populace.

As outlined in the proposal, these volunteers will serve under the overall coordination of the respective District Sainik Welfare Officers. They will function in close coordination with the district administration and local police.

"Uniforms and basic equipment will be provided through the Sainik Welfare Board with administrative support from district authorities, while training and orientation programmes are being planned to ensure standardised conduct and efficiency," the official said.

This initiative not only utilises the discipline, experience, and commitment of the ESM community but also represents a model of inclusive and participatory security, they said.