Ex-servicemen's unwavering courage continues to inspire every Indian: Prez on Veteran's Day

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded ex-servicemen on Veterans' Day, saying their unwavering courage continues to inspire every Indian.

"Occasions such as Veterans' Day and Armed Forces Flag Day are not only opportunities to pay tribute to our brave soldiers, but also to extend meaningful support to them. I am confident that our veterans will continue to remain deeply committed to the cause of the nation," the President said in a post on X.

"On Veterans' Day, I salute the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of our ex-servicemen. Their unwavering courage continues to inspire every Indian," Murmu said.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year to recognise the service rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. PTI AKV DIV DIV