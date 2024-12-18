Ex-SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur urges women panel to act against incumbent chief's remarks

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Wednesday sought action against the religious organisation's incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami for his alleged derogatory remarks against her.

Kaur made the move against Dhami after she was called by the Punjab State Women Commission to hear her side.

Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said she will seek legal advice and will take whatever action is necessary in the matter.

The Commission's attention was drawn to an audio recording circulating on social media, in which Dhami allegedly used "highly offensive and demeaning language" during a telephonic conversation with a journalist, targeting Kaur, a prominent woman leader.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kaur slammed Dhami for using objectionable remarks against her. She said sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by remarks of Dhami who has been occupying a position which has a glorious history.

"If a person who calls himself intelligent and is sitting on a chair which has a glorious history, speaks such language, how much pain was caused to humanity and the Sikh community. People have felt that it was a big insult," said Kaur.

"I am very sad that an insult has been caused to the position (SGPC president post). It is for the first time in the history that a SGPC chief appeared before the women commission for making derogatory remarks," said Kaur.

Demanding action against Dhami, Kaur said, "A person who has insulted this chair (SGPC president post) cannot get off scot free." "I requested it (Commission) to take action according to law. It is their responsibility to take legal action in the matter. They will take legal action," she said.

Earlier, SGPC chief Dhami had tendered a written apology for his remarks.

On Monday, he appeared before the Commission and apologised for his remarks against Kaur.

The remarks were not only personally defamatory but also disrespectful to women as a whole, the commission chairperson had said.

The Commission had then emphasised that as the head of a prestigious institution like the SGPC, Dhami is expected to uphold the highest standards of dignity and respect for all. PTI CHS SUN KSS KSS