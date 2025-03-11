Ex-Shimla deputy mayor writes to President, flags renovation work at The Retreat

Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) Former Shimla Deputy Mayor and CPI(M) leader Tikender Singh Panwar has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu to highlight the "incongruous" renovation work at The Retreat and urged her to ensure that its architectural heritage and ecological integrity are preserved.

The Retreat, now known as Rashtrapati Niwas, is a 19th-century property and is the official summer residence of the President of India. It is located near Mashobra, about 14 Km from Shimla city.

In a letter to the President, which was shared with mediapersons on Tuesday, he pointed out how the ongoing construction involving steel is not in harmony with the heritage of the 185-year-old building constructed of wood and stone.

"... (I) was disheartened to observe that the ongoing renovation and restoration efforts seem to be conducted with a concerning disregard for the region's ecology and environment," he said.

The construction of a steel structure near the main gate and other restoration efforts not only disrupt the aesthetic harmony but also detract from the area's historical significance, he mentioned in the letter.

Panwar also pointed out that the interior restoration work also lacks adherence to heritage standards, such as the use of white paint instead of traditional wood polish.

Commending the initiative to make this historic site accessible to the general public, Panwar said, "I earnestly urge you to consider these observations. It is essential to ensure that The Retreat in Shimla is preserved with due regard for its architectural heritage, historical value, and ecological integrity." PTI BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ