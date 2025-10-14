Ex-Shiv Sena corporator's husband attacked in Mumbai; 3 booked

Mumbai: The husband of a former Shiv Sena corporator was attacked by three persons following a dispute over work carried out in a civic ward in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

Abdul Jabbar Sofi, the husband of former corporator Nazia Sofi, was seriously injured in the incident that occurred in the Jhula Maidan area in Jogeshwari East on Monday evening, an official said.

He said three locals attacked Abdul when a few civic workers arrived in the locality for some task.

The trio thrashed and punched the victim following a confrontation. He sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Sofi at the hospital on Monday night.