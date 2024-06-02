Ex-Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling loses Poklok Kamrang, Namcheybung assembly seats

Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Sikkim chief minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling lost to SKM nominees in both Poklok Kamrang and Namcheybung assembly constituencies he contested, officials said on Sunday.

In the Poklok Kamrang assembly constituency, Bhoj Raj Rai of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha secured 8,037 votes while Chamling got 4,974 votes, they said.

The Sikkim Democratic Front supremo lost the Namcheybung assembly segment to SKM's Raju Basnet by 2,256 votes.

Basnet got 7,195 votes while Chamling bagged 4,939 votes.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 19 seats in the 32-member assembly, officials said. PTI KDK BDC RG