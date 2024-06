Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Sikkim chief minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling lost to SKM nominee Bhoj Raj Rai in the Poklok assembly seat by 3,063 votes, officials said on Sunday.

Rai secured 8,037 votes, while Chamling got 4,974, they said.

Chamling is also contesting from the Namcheybung assembly constituency where he was trailing by 1,935 votes. PTI KDK RG BDC