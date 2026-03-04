Ex-Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling calls for rebuilding SDF

Gangtok, Mar 4 (PTI) Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Wednesday exhorted party workers to join him in rebuilding his party, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), as a strong political force in the state.

The Chamling-led SDF, which governed Sikkim for 25 years from 1994, does not have a single MLA in the state assembly since 2024. Former MLAs and MPs have been quitting the party to join the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

Addressing a gathering at the party's 34th foundation day function here, he said, “Let us all join together to rebuild SDF and help it emerge as a strong political force in Sikkim once again." The five-term former CM said that Sikkim needs a revitalised SDF to restore democratic values, good governance, and the state's unique identity.

Accusing the Prem Singh Tamang government of failing on all fronts, Chamling said that the SDF is the only party which can restore a system focused on security and development of the Sikkimese people.

The 75-year-old leader also claimed that his party has been the only protector of the rights of the Sikkimese people as enshrined in Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which grants special provisions for the state.

A large number of SDF workers and supporters gathered at the party headquarters to participate in the programme.

They chanted slogans in support of their leader and expressed support for the party.