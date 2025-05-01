Ex-sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi appointed UPSC member

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Former sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the Union Public Service Commission, officials said.

Chaturvedi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), the senior most member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), a statement issued by the UPSC said.

A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.

The Commission, which conducts civil services examinations to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others, is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of 10 members.

With Chaturvedi's appointment, there exists a vacancy of three more members.

UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan's term ended on Tuesday.

A 1989-batch IAS officer, Chaturvedi was allotted Bihar cadre, the statement said.

She has vast administrative experience of more than three decades in the cadre, as well as in the government of India, it said.

In Bihar, she served as the principal secretary, department of finance; commercial tax commissioner; secretary, department of finance; and as vice-chairman, department of urban development, the statement said.

At the Centre, Chaturvedi held the post of secretary, youth affairs and sports; additional secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT); and as regional deputy director general in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), it said.

During her tenure as the secretary, department of sports, she contributed significantly to many initiatives for the overall development of sports in the country, the statement said.

"To name a few, some of her initiatives include hosting the annual Khelo India Games, the FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, implementation of a National Sports Repository System, country-wide mapping of standard sports facilities and the enactment of the anti-doping bill to strengthen the nation's fight against doping," the statement said.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Chaturvedi is conversant in Hindi, English, Urdu, Russian and Marathi, it added.

Chaturvedi did her graduation in English and post-graduation in history from the Nagpur University. She also did her MPhil in public administration and has a diploma in Russian language, the statement said.