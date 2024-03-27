Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam interacts with fishermen, assures them of resolving their issues

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Mar 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday met fishermen here on Tuesday and assured them of resolving their problems, including livelihood concerns.

Panneerselvam, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent from Ramanathapuram with the BJP’s support, said he would take up the fishermen's case when the BJP forms government again after the polls.

He interacted with the fishermen during his campaign in the constituency and exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would get elected for the third time in a row.

During the interaction, the fishermen sought an early end to the recurring instances of them being apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities who also impound their fishing vessels. PTI JSP SKY NSD NSD