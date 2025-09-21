Ex-taxi driver nabbed with gun, 11 stolen phones in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 36-year-old former taxi driver was arrested here with a pistol and 11 stolen mobile handsets in his possession, police said on Sunday.

Saleem Khan, a resident of Old Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, rode a bike taxi before turning to a life of crime, they said.

"The arrest was made by a team of the crime branch following a tip-off against those involved in mobile phone theft and their disposal networks in northeast Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh said.

On Friday, Khan collected 11 stolen phones from Bhopura in Uttar Pradesh and was waiting for delivery instructions when police caught him near Seemapuri roundabout, the DCP said.

Police recovered 11 stolen phones, a country-made pistol, and two live cartridges from his possession, he said.

During interrogation, Khan revealed that while working as a taxi driver, he came into contact with buyers and transporters of stolen mobile phones, police said.

"He used to buy handsets from pickpockets operating in the Delhi Metro and on buses, and later sell them through an associate identified as Wasim, who fixed the price and arranged final buyers," the DCP said.

Police said Khan always carried a firearm for safety.

The ownership of the seized mobile phones is being traced through IMEI numbers, police said.

